Next, State Women’s Corporation to disburse loan: Chairperson G. Padmavathi

December 9, 2024

Mysuru: G. Padmavathi, Chairperson of Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation, said, it has been decided to provide loan from the Corporation itself for the women and sex workers to explore self-employment opportunities.

She was addressing the gathering during the progress review meeting of various schemes of Women’s Corporation, organised at Stree Shakti Bhavan in the premises of Women and Child Development Department, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, in city recently.

Padmavathi said, it has come to notice that, despite the Government launching various schemes to encourage self-employment initiatives among women, sexual minorities and sex workers to lead the life of self-reliance, the Banks are reluctant to advance loan to them. They were deprived of loan despite being eligible for the same. In this wake, it has been decided to provide loan directly from the Corporation to enable the eligible beneficiaries, she added.

There were several complaints about inordinate delay among the Banks in disbursing loan to the beneficiaries, despite the Government sanctioning loan and subsidy amount on time. The officials had discussed about this with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the officers of Women and Child Development Department. The officials have positively responded and the Women’s Corporation will take steps at the earliest to disburse loan.

In the meantime, action will be taken to clear the hurdles if any at the Government level itself, by holding a meeting with Lead Bank officials at the respective districts level, said Padmavathi.

To extend various benefits to sexual minorities too, the Government has initiated a survey. Apart from covering sexual minorities under Anna Bhagya Scheme, the Government has been providing the benefits of Gruha Lakshmi monthly financial assistance too, said Padmavathi.

She also informed that, Women’s Corporation has been allocated a sum of Rs. 95 crore by the Government, with a request made to grant additional funds. With the Banks not facilitating the implementation of various subsidised loan schemes under different programmes, Rs. 58 crore is lying unutilised with the Karnataka State Financial Corporation (KSFC).

Certificates were distributed to the beneficiaries of various schemes on the occasion.

Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director Basavaraju, District Officer B. Manjunath, Development Inspector H.V. Jagadamba,

Child Development Planning Officers (CDPO) Thibbaiah, Rohit, Annaiah and Govinda, Stree Shakti Okkuta President Prema Kumari, Mamatha and office-bearers of several organisations were present during the progress review meeting.