Mekedatu balancing reservoir project: Substitute land located across three districts

December 9, 2024

5,096.22 hectares of forest land, 160.81 hectares of private land to be submerged

Bengaluru: The Water Resources Department has made progress in identifying alternative land to compensate for the forest area required for the Mekedatu project.

Meetings with the Deputy Commissioners of Ramanagara, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts are scheduled to finalise land acquisition and compensation matters in the coming days.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, aimed at ensuring a sustainable drinking water supply for Bengaluru, has been submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). The proposal also includes the mandatory documents required for securing environmental clearance.

Extent of land

The Mekedatu project necessitates the acquisition of 5,096.22 hectares of forest land. This includes 4,776.67 hectares from the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and 229.6 hectares of reserved forest land, which will be submerged due to reservoir construction and related activities.

To offset this, the Government has identified 7,404.62 hectares of alternative land, comprising C and D category lands and deemed forest areas in the districts of Ramanagara, Mandya and Chamarajanagar. A significant portion — 53 percent — of the identified land lies within Ramanagara district.

The process of acquiring this land and transferring it to the Forest Department is yet to commence. The Water Resources Department has stated that tasks such as fixing land prices and completing formalities related to the acquisition will begin soon.

Pending approval

Although the proposal for forest land acquisition has been submitted to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the project has hit a roadblock as approval is still pending. The MoEFCC must review the proposal and forward it to the National Wildlife Board for further evaluation and clearance.

Officials warn that any further delays in this approval process could disrupt the project’s timeline and increase costs, creating additional hurdles for its execution.

Impact on local villages

The Mekedatu project will have a direct impact on five villages: Sangama, Muthathi, Madivala, Koggedoddi and Bommasandra. These areas will witness the submergence of 160.81 hectares of private land. Additionally, 233 families residing in these villages will be displaced.

Plans for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected families are in the pipeline. Officials have assured that suitable compensation and relocation packages will be finalised and implemented in consultation with stakeholders.