D.El.Ed admissions

August 10, 2022

The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) has invited applications for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course, formerly TCH Primary School Teachers training for the year 2022-23. Applicants belonging to general category should have scored 50 percent marks in II PUC exams while SC/ST students must have scored 45 percent marks. There will be no admission fee for SC/ST candidates while the general category students must pay an annual fee of Rs. 3,015 for the course. Minority community students and children of labourers will get a student scholarship of Rs. 25,000. For details, contact Pre-Service Teacher Education (PSTE) Nodal Officer D.R. Amith on Mob: 89712-65899 or 95355-65579 or 99355-65579, according to a press release from DIET Principal and Deputy Director.

