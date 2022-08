August 10, 2022

C. Chandrakala has been awarded Ph.D in Hindi by the University of Mysore (UoM) for her thesis ‘Krishna Aganihotri Ke Upanayason Ka Samajshastriya Adhyayan’ [Guide Dr. Namadev M. Gouda].

T.M. Vishakantanayaka has been awarded Ph.D in Anthropology by the UoM for his thesis ‘Poverty and Livelihood Problems among the Iruliga Tribal Population in Ramanagara District, Karnataka’ [Guide Dr. M.R. Gangadhar].