Pratibha Puraskar for toppers

August 10, 2022

The Karnataka State Government SC/ST Employees Association, Mysuru branch, has invited applications from meritorious students who have scored over 80 percent marks in SSLC and PUC exam (2021-22) for presentation of Pratibha Puraskar. Eligible students must submit applications along with copies of marks card, caste certificate, Aadhaar card and passport size photo at the Association Office in Manasinagar before 5 pm on Aug. 31. For details, call Association District President Dr. K. Siddaraju on Mob: 90368-25431 or General Secretary P. Raghavendra on Mob: 97419-62104.

Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah Plumbing and Sanitary Labours Welfare Union, Mysuru, too will be presenting Pratibha Puraskar for the meritorious children of the Union members who have scored highest marks in SSLC and PUC exams (2021-22). Eligible students may submit their applications at the Union Office on Panchamantra Road, Kuvempunagar in city before Aug. 31 along with copies of marks card and Union membership ID card of parents. For details, contact Mob: 90083-27783 or 98453-14077.