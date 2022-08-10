In Briefs

Entrance test for admission to 8th std. at Military School

August 10, 2022

University of Mysore (UoM) and the Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement have invited applications from eligible students for admission to eighth standard at the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), a military school for boys and girls in Doon Valley, Dehradun, for the academic year 2022, through an entrance test. Application forms can be obtained from the Department Office located in Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Bhavan, No.58, Field Marshal Cariappa Road, Bengaluru-25.

The filled in forms along with copies of Birth Certificate in English from the Mysuru City Corporation, caste certificate in English (SC or ST), 7th std. marks card along with respective Principal’s signature, passport size photos, admit card, passport size photos and a Rs. 42 Postal stamp envelope writing complete address (To post the application and documents to be submitted to the Military School) should be submitted at the Department Office before Oct. 15.   For details, call Ph: 080-25589459.

