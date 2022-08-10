Pre/post-matric Scholarship for minority students

August 10, 2022

District Minority Welfare Department, Mysuru, has invited applications from eligible minority community students (Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis) to avail pre-matric/post-matric and merit-cum-means scholarship for the year 2022-23. Interested students must apply online through National Scholarship Portal (NSP) http://scholarships.gov.in or https://dom.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to apply for pre-matric scholarship is before Sept. 30 while to avail post-matric and merit-cum-means scholarship is before Oct. 31.

For details, call the following Taluk Information Centres: Mysuru on Mob: 89510-87207, T. Narasipur on Mob: 98452-10242, Nanjangud on Mob: 97435-67567, H.D. Kote on Mob: 96631-57476, K.R. Nagar on Mob: 99863-46893, Hunsur on Mob: 96207-50935 and Periyapatna on Mob: 88613-56751, during office-hours or visit Office of District Officer of Minority Welfare Department, Moulana Azad Bhavan, CA No. 1, Bengaluru-Mysuru Road in city or may also call the Department Helpline No: 82777-99990.