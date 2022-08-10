In Briefs

Pre/post-matric Scholarship for minority students

August 10, 2022

District Minority Welfare Department, Mysuru, has invited applications from eligible minority community students (Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis) to avail pre-matric/post-matric and merit-cum-means scholarship for the year 2022-23. Interested students must apply online through National Scholarship Portal (NSP) http://scholarships.gov.in or https://dom.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to apply for pre-matric scholarship is before Sept. 30 while to avail post-matric and merit-cum-means scholarship is before Oct. 31.

For details, call the following Taluk Information Centres: Mysuru on Mob: 89510-87207, T. Narasipur on Mob: 98452-10242, Nanjangud on Mob: 97435-67567, H.D. Kote  on Mob: 96631-57476, K.R. Nagar on Mob: 99863-46893, Hunsur on Mob: 96207-50935 and Periyapatna on Mob: 88613-56751, during office-hours or visit Office of District Officer of Minority Welfare Department, Moulana Azad Bhavan, CA No. 1, Bengaluru-Mysuru Road in city or may also call the Department Helpline No: 82777-99990.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching