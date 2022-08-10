Road Race for School students

August 10, 2022

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and National Sports Day celebrations, Palace Sports Club, Mysuru, has organised a district-level road race competition for Higher Primary and High School boys and girls at Ramakrishnanagar Circle in city on Aug. 21 at 7.30 am. It will be a 2-km race for Higher Primary School boys and girls and 4-km race for High School boys and girls. Certificates and cash prizes will be given for first three winners in all categories. The next seven winners will be given medals and certificates.

The last date for registration is Aug. 18. For details, contact Prakash on Mob: 94483-06311 or K.V. Raghavendra on Mob: 91649-97757 or S. Shivakumar on Mob: 80731-39844.