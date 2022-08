August 10, 2022

Owing to emergency maintenance works, power supply will be disrupted tomorrow (Aug.11) between 10 am and 6 pm in the following areas:

Mahadevapura, Shivapura, Ramabainagar, Parasayyanahundi, Srirampura 2nd Stage, Goruru, Muniswamynagar, Halli Srirampura and surrounding areas, according to a press release from the Executive Engineer, CESC, V.V. Mohalla.