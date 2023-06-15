D.El.Ed teacher training admission

June 15, 2023

District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) has invited applications from eligible candidates for admission to D.El.Ed (formerly TCH), a two-year teacher training programme that offers a Diploma in Education and Diploma in Elementary Education.

The criteria for admission is a pass in II PUC with 50 percent marks for General category students and 45 percent marks for SC/ST category students. The last date for applying is June 26. For more details, call Mob: 89712-65899, according to a press release.