Dakshina Kannada Doctors Cultural Association inaugurated

Mysuru: The inauguration of the newly-formed Dakshina Kannada Doctors Cultural Association was held at Hotel Grand Mercure near Highway Circle in city recently.

Senior doctor Dr. K.R. Kamath inaugurated the programme in which Dr. C.D. Srinivasamurthy was the chief guest. Kamakshi Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. C. Umesh Kamath presided.

Dr. Prakash Prabhu presented a scientific programme, Surgical Oncologist Dr. K.B. Mahesh and Chief Radiation Oncologist Dr. M.S.Vishweshwara delivered special lectures. Association Vice-President Dr. Chandrashekar, Secretary Dr. Shivaprakash, Joint Secretary Dr. Gangadhar Shetty, Treasurer Dr. Sanjay Pai and Cultural Co-ordinator Dr. U. Ganesh Rao were present.