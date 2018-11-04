Scouts & Guides Workshop for PU Principals held

Mysuru: “The main aim of Scouts and Guides movement is to make the students responsible so that they can be good citizens of future. Their minds are young and they do not know the issues of caste and religion. But the movement helps cultivate the habit of treating all people as equal,” said State Scouts and Guides Chief Commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia.

He was addressing the Media on the sidelines of a one-day Orientation Workshop for Principals of Mysuru district PU Colleges, organised by the Bharat Scouts and Guides, Mysuru District Unit, at Sri Jayachamarajendra Scouts and Guides premises, opposite the DC’s Office, here yesterday.

He said that Scouts and Guides movement has a rich history of 110 years and Mysuru played a huge role due to the contribution of the royal family, the Wadiyars.

Whether it was the Siddharamaiah Government or the current H.D. Kumaraswamy one, there has always been an encouragement for the movement from the government of the day. The Education Department has also joined hands in the orientation workshop, he said.

One of the resource persons Janaki Venugopal in her talk said that the Scouts and Guides movement was started by Baden Powell. This movement has both quality and quantity and it is not a static but a dynamic one.

“Education with Purpose to do service is the motto of the Scouts and Guides which is basically a voluntary, non-political organisation with dedicated people working with integrity and honesty in the interest of the students,” she said.

The other resource persons who spoke included Dr. Siddesh of Sigma Hospital, Dr. K.V. Gurumurthy and K.G. Gopalakrishna.

Department of Pre-University Education Deputy Director Dr. Dayanand, District Regional Commissioner P. Vishwanath and others were present.