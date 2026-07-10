Danger lurking at K. Javaregowda Park

July 10, 2026

Open electrical junction boxes, damaged play area put park visitors at risk

Mysuru: K. Javaregowda Park, a prominent landmark in Saraswathipuram, has turned into an eyesore due to prolonged neglect, turning what was once a popular public space into a civic concern.

A walk through the sprawling Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) – owned park, named after veteran Congress leader K. Javaregowda, who had served as Mysuru City Congress President, reveals a host of maintenance issues.

Damaged children’s play equipment, a defunct fountain, rusted dustbins and broken pavement near the main entrance gate are among the visible signs of neglect.

Exposed electric cables

More worrying are two electrical junction boxes attached to light poles inside the park. Their doors have been left wide open, exposing multiple electrical cables and posing a serious safety hazard.

With the monsoon underway, the unattended open electric junction boxes could prove dangerous if rainwater triggers a short circuit. Despite the risk, the boxes have remained open for several days, with no apparent action taken by the authorities to secure them as a precautionary measure.

The park continues to attract a large number of morning walkers, while children flock to the premises with their parents in the evenings.

Some children are often seen playing cricket near the light poles, raising fears of a potential accident if they accidentally come into contact with the exposed electrical cables. Damaged ornamental lamps, which are easily accessible, add to the safety concerns.

Non-functional fountain

The fountain at the centre of the park has remained non-functional for a long time, allowing weeds to grow inside the structure and further detracting from the park’s appearance.

The swings, a favourite among children, have also been damaged, along with several other play equipment, reflecting the apparent lack of regular maintenance by the MCC.

The issues at K. Javaregowda Park is not isolated. Similar problems can be seen at several other public parks across the city.

With M.K. Savitha having recently assumed office as the new MCC Commissioner, residents are hoping that such civic issues receive the attention they deserve.