Dangerously open junction box now closed

November 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has commenced the process of securing and closing the junction boxes or control boxes on electricity poles that were previously left dangerously open. This practice had exposed residents, especially children, to potential hazards. Star of Mysore highlighted this issue in a report titled ‘Dangling electricity wires, a recipe for disaster in the city,’ published yesterday.

Despite this proactive step, CESC staff still need to conduct a comprehensive survey across the entire city to address the problem of dangling wires and wires scattered on footpaths. The urgency for this action became apparent following a tragic incident in Bengaluru’s Whitefield (near Hope Farm) on Nov. 19.

A woman and her nine-month-old daughter lost their lives after coming in contact with a live electric wire that was cut and lying on the footpath. This incident starkly revealed the negligence of electricity supply companies, bringing to light their habit of leaving live wires on the roads, thereby endangering lives.