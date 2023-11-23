Dangerously open junction box now closed
News

Dangerously open junction box now closed

November 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has commenced the process of securing and closing the junction boxes or control boxes on electricity poles that were previously left dangerously open. This practice had exposed residents, especially children, to potential hazards. Star of Mysore highlighted this issue in a report titled ‘Dangling electricity wires, a recipe for disaster in the city,’ published yesterday.

Despite this proactive step, CESC staff still need to conduct a comprehensive survey across the entire city to address the problem of dangling wires and wires scattered on footpaths. The urgency for this action became apparent following a tragic incident in Bengaluru’s Whitefield (near Hope Farm) on Nov. 19.

A woman and her nine-month-old daughter lost their lives after coming in contact with a live electric wire that was cut and lying on the footpath. This incident starkly revealed the negligence of electricity supply companies, bringing to light their habit of leaving live wires on the roads, thereby endangering lives.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching