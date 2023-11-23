Examination irregularities to invite 12 years jail and Rs. 10 crore fine

November 23, 2023

Bengaluru: The State cabinet has approved ‘Karnataka Public Examinations Bill (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Practises)-2023 which facilitates a provision of 12 years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs.10 crore for those who indulge in irregularities in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and other examinations held by the State Government to fill the vacant or additional posts.

This Act is being brought out by the Government following continuous reports of alleged corruption and malpractices during examinations held for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors, Asst. Professors and the recently held examinations for First Division Assistants. The Bill is being brought to prevent such irregularities in future. The State Cabinet has given its assent to the Bill at its meeting held in Bengaluru, last week.

“Resorting to copying during examinations, leaking of question papers, overwriting answer and OMR sheets, using of written information, electronic and mechanical devices, trespassing into examination hall, writing of answers at unauthorised places and many others will all be considered as punishable offense under the proposed Bill. The Bill also under Section 10 (1) has a provision to punish a candidate with an imprisonment of 5 years and also a fine of Rs.10 lakh if he is caught writing the examination either by copying or getting assistance from outside the examination hall.

Any act of leaking questions, writing in the name of others, trying to leak questions, storing of question papers illegally, writing answers illegally or helping to write exams illegally and helping directly or indirectly to commit any irregularity in the examination process by the candidate or anyone else, will attract imprisonment of 8-12 years or a fine ranging from Rs.15 lakh to Rs.1 crore under Section 10 (2).

Also, Section 11 (2) bars any candidate who commits any irregularity while writing competitive examinations from appearing for any Government job examinations for a period of 2 years and Section 13 provides the recovery of entire examination process from any organisation or administrative board in case they are found to be involved in any examination irregularities.