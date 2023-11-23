MUDA stops issuance of Sale Deed of sites allotted on 50:50 ratio

November 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a direction from the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has scrapped its Council resolution passed on Sept. 14, 2020, on allotment of sties on 50:50 ratio basis as compensation in cases where the lands were utilised without completion of land acquisition process and without paying compensation to land owners.

The order dated Nov. 21 and signed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the MUDA Chairman, stated that the Authority has decided to stop the 50:50 ratio site allotment to land owners.

Also it has been decided to stop issuance of Sale Deed in such cases where MUDA has already allotted sites on 50:50 ratio basis, the order further said.