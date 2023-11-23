MUDA stops issuance of Sale Deed of sites allotted on 50:50 ratio
News

MUDA stops issuance of Sale Deed of sites allotted on 50:50 ratio

November 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a direction from the Secretary of the Urban Development Department,  Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA)  has scrapped its Council resolution passed on Sept. 14, 2020, on allotment of sties on 50:50 ratio basis as compensation in cases where the lands were utilised without  completion of land acquisition process and without paying compensation to land owners.

The order dated Nov. 21 and signed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the MUDA Chairman, stated that the Authority has decided to stop the 50:50 ratio site allotment to land owners.

Also it has been decided to stop issuance of Sale Deed in such cases where MUDA has already allotted sites on 50:50 ratio basis, the order further said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching