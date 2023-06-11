Dangling cables from electric poles pose safety threat

June 11, 2023

Removal operation stalled as residents opposed due to exam season; Mayor assures action soon

Mysore/Mysuru: With Corporators demanding the immediate removal of unauthorised cables and wires hanging from electric poles due to concerns about public safety, Mayor Shivakumar has announced that an operation to address this issue will be launched soon.

During the MCC Council meeting on Friday, Mayor Shivakumar listened to complaints from Corporators regarding the unsafe hanging of cables and wires from electric poles. They expressed concern about the potential danger posed to public safety. The Corporators claimed that despite warnings, the laying of cables has continued without any regard for safety. They further alleged that the firms responsible for the installation of wires have not taken any action to remove them despite a deadline being issued.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy clarified that no MCC official is assisting any cable agent. He explained that cable operators were given a deadline of June 5 to remove the cables and wires from electric poles.

He also mentioned that there has been opposition from the public at some locations regarding the removal of cables. Due to ongoing exams, some relaxation was given for internet cables, and therefore the deadline has been extended to June 15.

Mayor Shivakumar assured the Council that he will order the removal of cables from electric poles promptly. He also stated that the MCC will urge cable providers to install cables underground in accordance with the regulations.

Status of public toilets

Officials provided information during the meeting about the status of public toilets in the city. They reported that there are 62 public toilets, with the tender period for their maintenance having ended. While the tender process for the maintenance of 15 toilets is currently underway, 22 toilets are under repair. The tender period for six toilets has not ended and 19 toilets are in working condition.

However, when BJP Corporator M.V. Ramprasad asked about the number of free public toilets under the MCC’s jurisdiction, the officials did not have an answer. Chairman of the Finance Standing Committee Nagaraj questioned why fresh tenders were not invited after the expiry of the previous tender period.

Mayor Shivakumar instructed the officials to provide information and photographs regarding the condition of public toilets. Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa and other officials were also present at the meeting.