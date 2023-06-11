Anna Bhagya scheme in Mysuru from July 1

June 11, 2023

With guarantees, Congress will win minimum of 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats, says CM

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah announced the upcoming launch of several welfare schemes during his visit to his home district yesterday. The distribution of 10 kg free rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme for BPL and Antyodaya card holders is set to begin in Mysuru district on July 1.

Additionally, the Gruha Jyothi scheme, providing up to 200 units of free power, will be launched in Kalaburagi, while the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, offering incentives to women, will be implemented in Belagavi.

Siddharamaiah stated that the Government would allocate approximately Rs. 59,000 crore annually to implement the five guarantee schemes announced by the Congress party. With Rs. 41,000 crore already set aside for this year.

During his visit to Biligere village near Suttur, the CM made several statements regarding the future of the Congress party and his political career. He confidently predicted a defeat for the Narendra Modi Government in the next Lok Sabha elections, asserting that the Congress would come to power and reduce prices of fertilisers and fuel.

He claimed that the Congress would secure a minimum of 20 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State, citing the BJP’s failure to win a single seat in eight districts.

Last election but active in politics

While thanking various central leaders of the Congress for their contributions to the Karnataka campaign, Siddharamaiah stressed his commitment to remaining active in politics until his last breath. However, he firmly stated that the 2023 polls marked the end of his electoral career and confirmed that he would not contest future elections.

Despite some disapproval from the crowd, he reassured them of his dedication to serving the people of the State. Describing his victory in the Varuna Assembly Constituency as historic, the CM expressed gratitude to the people for their support. He highlighted his three electoral wins in Varuna and the increasing margin of victory, although acknowledging that his son Yathindra Siddharamaiah had achieved a greater victory margin.