Darkness aids drug peddlers

July 27, 2025

No streetlights, no crackdown: Marijuana users haunt Metagalli burial ground

Mysuru: Efforts by City Police to crack down on rampant marijuana (ganja) use near a burial ground in Metagalli have been crippled by one unexpected factor — pitch darkness.

Non-functional streetlights have turned the area into a safe haven for drug users, hampering raids and allowing offenders to slip away undetected.

The Metagalli burial ground, which has now gained notoriety as a hotspot for illegal activity, has prompted repeated Police action.

Yet, operations remain handicapped due to the Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) failure to repair lighting despite repeated requests.

In one recent raid, Inspector Arun of Metagalli Police Station led a team to intercept suspected ganja users after receiving a tip-off. But as the Police closed in, the offenders melted into the darkness and escaped.

Residents say the burial ground has become more infamous for drug abuse than for its intended solemn purpose, creating an atmosphere of fear and unease.

“Families performing last rites are deeply disturbed by the illegal gatherings. It’s unsafe even to pass by after dark,” said locals, demanding swift civic action.

Inspector Arun had formally requested MCC Zone Office-5 to restore lighting in February. However, with no response from the civic body, frustration among residents and the Police is mounting.

Citizens and law enforcement alike insist MCC must act immediately to restore street lighting and help dismantle the drug network exploiting the area’s eerie isolation.