Satellite tolling, 14 booths on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

July 27, 2025

Centre approves Rs. 712-crore project; scheduled to be ready in two years

Mysuru: In a significant move to ease commuter woes on National Highway 275 (Mysuru–Bengaluru Highway), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced plans to establish 14 new toll collection points along the route.

These toll plazas will be strategically located at major entry and exit points, paving the way for distance-based tolling instead of the existing flat-rate system.

According to NHAI officials, this upgrade is being undertaken ahead of the rollout of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), which will usher in satellite-based electronic toll collection.

Under this system, tolls will be automatically calculated and deducted based on the exact distance travelled, eliminating the need for physical toll booths. The move promises shorter travel times, reduced congestion and cost savings for motorists covering shorter distances.

At present, the Highway operates with two toll plazas, one at Gananguru near Srirangapatna and another at Kaniminike near Bidadi. Currently, motorists pay fixed charges irrespective of the distance travelled.

For instance, Bengaluru to Nidaghatta costs Rs. 180 for a one-way trip and Rs. 270 for a return within 24 hours, while Nidaghatta to Mysuru via Gananguru costs Rs. 175 for a one-way journey and Rs. 260 for a return trip.

This uniform rate structure has drawn criticism from daily commuters using only short stretches of the Highway. The proposed 14 toll points will address this concern by charging users proportionally for the distance covered.

Major infrastructure upgrades

The Rs. 712-crore project, awarded to Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd., is expected to be completed within two years. It involves major infrastructure upgrades such as constructing three railway overbridges that connect to service roads, seven underpasses and overpasses to streamline traffic flow, and a dedicated flyover at Manipal Hospital Junction in Mysuru to ease congestion.

Additionally, around 22.5 kilometres of service roads will be laid across various segments of the Highway, with 35 bus shelters and two truck lay-bys planned for commuter convenience.

Entry and exit points

The Highway’s entry and exit infrastructure will be implemented in a phased manner to optimise traffic flow. Between Bengaluru and the Bidadi bypass, two toll access points will manage vehicle entry and exit, with another two planned for the stretch from Bidadi to Ramanagara bypass.

The corridor between Ramanagara and Nidaghatta via Channapatna will feature three access points to accommodate higher traffic volumes. Two additional entry and exit facilities are planned between Maddur and Mandya bypass, while the final stretch from Mandya to Srirangapatna will be equipped with four strategically  located toll booths.

The Central Government has sanctioned Rs. 712 crore for the development of the Mysuru–Bengaluru Highway. A comprehensive renovation plan is now being prepared to address long-standing gaps in infrastructure, including the lack of guard rails and safety fixtures along crucial stretches of the National Highway. The new funding will focus on resolving these persistent issues, enhancing safety measures and adding much-needed facilities such as underpasses and flyovers.

—Yaduveer Wadiyar, Mysuru-Kodagu MP

