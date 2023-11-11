Kannada Rajyotsava, Tipu Jayanti celebrated by Tipu Kannada Rajyotsava Vedike

November 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Tipu Kannada Rajyotsava Vedike hosted a grand celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava and Tipu Jayanti last evening at the Milan Function Hall on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

The flag hoisting ceremony was conducted by Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait and MLC A.H. Vishwanath. Following this, students from Sheikh Public School sang the State Anthem, adding to the festive ambiance of Karnataka Rajyotsava. They also showcased dance performances to popular songs like “Hacchevu Kannadada Deepa,” “Bharata Deshada Makakalu,” and “Vishwa Vinuthana Vidyachetana.”

The event concluded with a parade featuring participants dressed as Tipu Sultan, accompanied by inspirational dialogues emphasising courage and valour.

During his speech, MLC Vishwanath highlighted Tipu Sultan’s expansive empire, stretching from River Cauvery to Godavari. He emphasised Tipu Sultan’s resistance against British forces, sacrificing his sons for the nation. Vishwanath portrayed Tipu Sultan as a symbol of sacrifice, transcending religious boundaries to identify as an Indian.

Addressing the crowd, Tanveer Sait underlined the need to preserve Tipu Sultan’s authentic history, preventing distortion. He highlighted that Tipu Sultan’s administration used Persian language to refer to the southern part of India as ‘Karnataka,’ a term that was later officially recognised during the reorganisation of States.

State SDPI President Abdul Majid, Dr. H.V. Vasu and Gopalakrishna, Tipu Kannada Rajyotsava Vedike Convenor Abdul Khader Shahid, President Majhar Ullah Khan, Secretary Syed Azam and Ghafur were present.