Echo of scam in MUDA: No more cash system; only cheques, DDs
News

Echo of scam in MUDA: No more cash system; only cheques, DDs

November 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of a cash payment scam recently discovered in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), involving fake bank challans and bank seals, the organisation has discontinued the cash payment system for acquiring records, documents, certificates, etc., and availing services. 

A non-cash system has been implemented, mandating applicants to submit the specified fees only in the form of Cheques and Demand Drafts (DD).

MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar confirmed to Star of Mysore the cessation of the cash payment system for services like Khata transfer, Khata registration, tax payment, CR certificate, plan approval, etc.

He emphasised that going forward, only cheques and DDs would be accepted. For those unable to pay through cheques and DDs, the stipulated fee can be remitted through online modes such as Google Pay, PhonePe, NEFT, RTGS, etc., to MUDA’s bank account.

To assist uneducated and elderly applicants, who cannot make online payments, MUDA counter staff will help facilitate online remittance. He stated that there would be no cash payment system henceforth, and fees would be accepted only in cheque or online modes.

This approach aims to prevent fraud, ensure all payments go directly to MUDA’s account, eliminate the possibility of fraudulent acts involving staff and middlemen, and prevent the collection of excess fees.

Dinesh Kumar also highlighted that online payments and payments through Cheques and DDs would contribute to maintaining a flawless record and ensuring accurate ledger entries.

