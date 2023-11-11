MCC officers visit cracker stalls at J.K. Grounds, inspect stocks

November 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As the festive atmosphere of Deepavali envelops Mysuru, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is actively conducting rigorous inspections to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s ban on hazardous firecrackers.

With the festival being celebrated for three days from tomorrow, the authorities are intensively monitoring cracker sales and implementing stringent regulations to safeguard the environment.

Aligned with the Supreme Court’s instructions, the District Administration, MCC and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board have initiated measures to prevent environmental damage and restrict the use of dangerous fireworks during the celebrations. Officials are closely scrutinising the sale of crackers across various parts of the city, with plans for strict action against violators.

Permission for sale of crackers has been granted at J.K. Grounds by the MCC, where 17 stalls have been set up by traders procuring their stocks from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

However, concerns have arisen as some traders reportedly introduced ordinary or conventional crackers, violating regulations and raising questions about potential environmental hazards.

During inspections, officials thoroughly examined cracker stocks, underscoring the significance of adhering to regulations. The focus was on ensuring that only green crackers, meeting environmental standards, are available for purchase. Officials checked QR codes on cracker boxes and verified other relevant information.

Sellers were cautioned against offering hazardous and environmentally harmful crackers, with strict action warned for any violations found. Traders were instructed to remove non-green crackers from the stalls and return them to the manufacturing companies before facing seizure.

In response, traders presented certificates from cracker manufacturers in Sivakasi, assuring compliance with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI).

The MCC has also mandated specific requirements, including maintaining distance between stalls, providing water, using wooden stands and fire-resistant materials, having fire extinguishers, deploying 24×7 watch and ward staff and ensuring all electrical connections are duly certified by a competent inspector. There is a strict warning against employing child labour.

Furthermore, there is growing concern among animal lovers about the impact of excessive crackers on animals and birds. The loud noise from crackers causes distress to humans and animals, especially dogs, resulting in accidents and tragic situations. Animal lovers advocate for reducing the sound produced by crackers to protect the well-being of animals and birds in the environment as the festival approaches.