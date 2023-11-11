Man-animal conflict: Hike relief to Rs. 50 lakh, urges former Minister

November 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Minister M. Shivanna (Kote) demanded a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh for the next of kin of people killed in elephant and tiger attack at the villages in forest fringes.

Addressing media persons at Jaladarshini Guest House on Wednesday, Shivanna said: “The State Government and Forest Department have totally failed in checking the menace of wild animals in the taluks coming under Bandipur and Nagarahole forest areas. Even after 10 people lost their lives in elephant and tiger attacks at Gundlupet, Sargur, Nanjangud and H.D. Kote taluks, the Government is yet to take a serious look into these incidents.”

Following the increase in wild animal menace, the farmers and people residing in forest fringes are living in fear. We doubt whether Forest Department really exists with the authorities not taking any action even after the frequent incidents of tiger attack in the last two months. The Forest Minister, who is busy with other issues, is yet to focus on drawing measures to check wild animals menace, alleged Shivanna.

Though District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa is busy attending the engagements in the city, he has not visited the bereaved family members of tiger and elephant attacks and console them. The farmers are also caught in a crisis like situation, with neither being able to save their crops nor able to show courage to work in others agricultural fields for the fear of losing lives. Hence, the Government should hike the compensation from Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh on the lines of scavangers, whose death relief fund was increased from Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh, in the case of any tragedy that occurs while cleaning the manhole.

Even the Forest Officers have to face the wrath of irate relatives of victims during man-animal conflicts. The Forest Minister should take measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents, appealed Shivanna.

Instead of digging elephant trenches, the fence using railway tracks should be erected to prevent the incidents of elephant attack at the villages in forest fringes. However, when discussed with Forest Department officials, they cite lack of funds to take up the works. The Government should release the funds at the earliest or else it may lead to increase in elephant menace, cautioned Shivanna.

He (Shivanna) also demanded that “Chief Minister Siddharamaiah should chair a meeting in this regard either at Bandipur or Nagarahole forest areas, involving Revenue Minister and senior Officers. Being a native of Mysuru, the CM should call for a meeting here and explore permanent solutions. I have already written to CM in this regard and will also personally meet him soon. If the CM fails to respond positively by calling a meeting and initiate action, a mega protest will be staged.”

Former President of Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) Boregowda and BJP Co-spokesman C.K. Girish were present at the press meet.