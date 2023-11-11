Tanveer Sait opposes State celebration of Tipu Jayanti

November 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: MLA Tanveer Sait has strongly opposed the celebration of Tipu Jayanti and any move by the Government to celebrate the Jayanti in Karnataka.

“We never urged anyone to observe Tipu Jayanti; it was a decision made by the Government. Traditionally, Tipu’s admirers privately marked his birthday out of respect. However, since the State Government introduced public celebrations in 2016, the situation has taken an unfavourable turn,” he remarked.

Sait disclosed there are rumours suggesting that the Government is contemplating the revival of Tipu Jayanti celebrations. He staunchly objected to such a proposition, asserting that it is not the Government’s responsibility to commemorate Tipu’s birthday. According to him, the occasion should be left to Tipu’s admirers.

Expressing disapproval of activities like cutting cakes or bursting crackers on Tipu’s birthday, as they are inconsistent with Islamic beliefs, Sait stressed that on such occasions, people should pray for global peace.

“To dispel misconceptions, the State Government must initiate research to extract factual information. I will strive to establish a Tipu Study Centre in the University of Mysore and other State Universities,” he declared.