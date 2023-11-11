Tanveer Sait opposes State celebration of Tipu Jayanti
News

Tanveer Sait opposes State celebration of Tipu Jayanti

November 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: MLA Tanveer Sait has strongly opposed the celebration of Tipu Jayanti and any move by the Government to celebrate the Jayanti in Karnataka.

“We never urged anyone to observe Tipu Jayanti; it was a decision made by the Government. Traditionally, Tipu’s admirers privately marked his birthday out of respect. However, since the State Government introduced public celebrations in 2016, the situation has taken an unfavourable turn,” he remarked.

Sait disclosed there are rumours suggesting that the Government is contemplating the revival of Tipu Jayanti celebrations. He staunchly objected to such a proposition, asserting that it is not the Government’s responsibility to commemorate Tipu’s birthday. According to him, the occasion should be left to Tipu’s admirers.

Expressing disapproval of activities like cutting cakes or bursting crackers on Tipu’s birthday, as they are inconsistent with Islamic beliefs, Sait stressed that on such occasions, people should pray for global peace.

“To dispel misconceptions, the State Government must initiate research to extract factual information. I will strive to establish a Tipu Study Centre in the University of Mysore and other State Universities,”  he declared.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching