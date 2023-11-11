Crack down as 15 outsourced employees shown the door

November 11, 2023

Most appointments made due to political pressure despite lacking necessary skills

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst growing concerns over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) operations following the revelation of a fake bank challans scam leading to revenue loss, the organisation has decided to terminate 15 outsourced employees suspected of involvement in the fraudulent activity.

MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar told Star of Mysore confirmed that over 15 outsourced employees, including Data Entry Operators (DEO) and ‘D’ Group employees, are being dismissed on charges of accepting bribes from the public for the issuance of records such as Khata Registration, Transfer, CR, etc.

He revealed that four employees have gone absconding since the scam came to light, making them unreachable even via cell phones as they have switched them off.

The Commissioner emphasised that an inspection of records revealed the complicity of at least 15 outsourced employees, many of whom were hired due to political influence despite lacking the necessary skills. Dinesh Kumar pointed out that such under-skilled employees have proven to be a detriment to MUDA.

Currently, MUDA employs approximately 60 to 70 outsourced staff, with only 40-59 possessing the required skills. As a cost-cutting measure, it has been decided to terminate the excess employees.

He added that additional measures would be implemented to ensure transparency in financial transactions moving forward.