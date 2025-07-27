Mysore Airport runway expansion: NH-766 realignment reviewed; approvals in progress: Gadkari

July 27, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru–Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar has sought clarity from Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Parliament on the proposed realignment of National Highway 766 (Mysuru–Nanjangud–Gundlupet–Ooty) to enable the expansion of the Mysore Airport runway.

The MP asked the question on July 24, and responding to his query, Nitin Gadkari confirmed that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has formally requested the diversion of the Mysuru–Nanjangud stretch of the highway to support the Airport’s development plan.

He said the alignment proposal has been reviewed in consultation with the Government of Karnataka, and necessary approvals are in progress to fast-track the project.

The Minister assured that coordination with the State Government would continue to ensure timely completion of the realignment, which is expected to boost regional air connectivity and spur economic growth in Mysuru and neighbouring districts.

He also clarified that the diversion would have minimal impact on the Mysuru–Nilgiri corridor, as it is limited to a stretch critical for Airport expansion. Further details on the revised alignment and execution timelines are awaited from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).