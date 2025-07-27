After Devaraj Urs, Nalwadi, is the Goddess next? Prathap Simha’s jibe

July 27, 2025

Dr. Yathindra’s Siddaramaiah – Nalwadi Wadiyar comparison

Mysuru: Congress leader and MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has triggered controversy by suggesting that his father’s contributions to Mysuru rival — or even surpass — those of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the revered Maharaja of Mysore kingdom.

Responding, former MP Prathap Simha launched a blistering attack, recalling past claims: “Siddaramaiah once projected himself as greater than former CM Devaraj Urs. Now he’s compared to Nalwadi Wadiyar. At this rate, if he completes ten years as CM, he may even claim to be greater than Goddess Chamundeshwari.”

‘Minister of transfers’ jibe

Simha alleged that Yathindra’s statement reflects Siddaramaiah’s own views. “Yathindra, the de facto ‘Minister of Transfers’

in this Government, now says his father surpasses Nalwadi in stature and contribution. Siddaramaiah once likened himself to Devaraj Urs, later claimed to be even greater — perhaps next, he’ll place himself above the Goddess,” Simha remarked.

Citing past incidents, Simha accused Siddaramaiah of disrespecting the royal legacy. “When citizens urged him to preserve Devaraja Market, he mockingly asked if the money was coming from the Maharaja’s palace. Later, he celebrated Tipu Sultan, who dethroned the Wadiyars.”

Simha alleged this contempt extends to civic neglect: “The Maharajas built dignified funeral facilities; today, even a death certificate is costly. Siddaramaiah studied at a university founded by the Maharajas, yet hasn’t built a single school or college. Nalwadi enlightened this land, while Siddaramaiah pushes it into darkness.”

‘Show us his contribution’

Aiming at Yathindra, Simha challenged: “You’re a doctor — tell us what your father has done for Mysuru. The new DC Office came up under late V. Sreenivasa Prasad; Maharani’s Commerce College under MLA Vasu; Jayadeva Hospital was approved by former CM Yediyurappa with efforts by MLA Ramdas and land from late H.S. Shankaralinge Gowda. Siddaramaiah contributed funds — Rs. 180 crore for construction, Rs. 127 crore for a non-functional super-speciality hospital. Beyond that, what has he achieved?”

Simha further claimed the historic K.R. Hospital, built by the Maharajas, remains poorly maintained and Mysore Medical College marked its centenary “without receiving even Rs. 100 from the Government.”

He ended with a sharp comparison: “Your comment is like comparing someone who installs a drinking water unit to the one who built the KRS Dam. As the unofficial Minister of Transfers, you’ve profited from postings — from PDOs in Mysuru to the Police Commissioner in Bengaluru — but neither you nor your father has made lasting contributions to this city.”