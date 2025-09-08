Prathap Simha defends decision to file petition against Banu Mushtaq

September 8, 2025

Dasara inauguration controversy

Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has defended his decision to file a High Court petition challenging the inauguration of this year’s Dasara atop Chamundi Hill on Sept. 22 by International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru this morning, Simha emphasised that the Naada Habba Dasara is a purely dharmic festival and he opposes Mushtaq’s role because of her remarks about Kannada Goddess Bhuvaneshwari.

“I respect Banu Mushtaq for her achievements, but her statements insulting Goddess Bhuvaneshwari Devi are unacceptable. She does not agree with Hindu practices and traditions. Had she apologised or clarified, I would not have approached the High Court. One cannot trust someone who has belittled Bhuvaneshwari to respect Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill,” he said.

Simha added that the petition seeks a stay on Banu’s selection for Dasara inauguration.

Commenting on stone-pelting at Maddur, Simha said CM Siddaramaiah must clarify if his administration tolerates stone-pelting and actions resembling ‘Talibani’ behaviour whenever Hindus conduct processions.