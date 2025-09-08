Dasara inauguration controversy: Police deny permission to Chamundi Hill rallies

September 8, 2025

Mysuru: The City Police have denied permission for two rival rallies that were scheduled to be held from Kurubarahalli Circle to Chamundi Hill tomorrow, citing law and order concerns.

The Mysuru District Unit of Hindu Jagaran Vedike had planned a padayatra at 7.30 am to protest the State Government’s alleged anti-Hindu stance, particularly over the invitation extended to veteran Kannada writer and International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Dasara festivities.

The group also linked the march to recent controversies surrounding the Dharmasthala Temple and Chamundi Hill.

In response, the Dalit Mahasabha announced a counter-march in support of Banu Mushtaq, setting the stage for a potential confrontation. Both rallies were scheduled for Sept. 9 at 7.30 am, with the same starting point and route.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar confirmed that permission had been denied for both rallies.

“There will be heavy Police deployment at Kurubarahalli Circle and along the proposed rally route. Neither group will be allowed to take out their intended marches,” Seema Latkar said.

Earlier this morning, members of the Hindu Jagaran Vedike, addressing a press conference, said that they had sought permission from Krishnaraja and Narasimharaja Police Stations.

“The Krishnaraja Police cited the presence of leopards on Chamundi Hill as a safety risk, while the Narasimharaja Police mentioned the possibility of heavy traffic jams atop the Hill,” said Rangaswamy, District Coordinator of the organisation.

Police have urged the public to avoid gatherings near Kurubarahalli Circle and the Chamundi Hill route tomorrow, warning of strict enforcement to prevent disturbances.