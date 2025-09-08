Maddur tense as Ganesha idol immersion turns violent

September 8, 2025

30 injured during stone-pelting

Pro-Hindu organisations call for Maddur bandh tomorrow

Maddur: More than 30 persons were injured in a stone-pelting incident during Ganesha idol immersion procession at Maddur in Mandya district last night.

The procession, conducted under tight Police security, began from Siddhartha Nagar 5th Cross. As it passed the mosque at Ram Rahim Nagar, a few miscreants, reportedly from a different community, pelted stones and iron rod pieces at the crowd.

Several participants, including Home Guards and Police were injured and the Ganesha idol was damaged, creating a tense situation. Later, the Police, assisted by residents, completed the immersion of the Ganesha idol.

This morning, thousands of Hindu activists, BJP and JD(S) supporters gathered near Narasimhaswamy Temple and marched towards TB Circle via Pete Beedi. Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to several activists and women, who were admitted to Maddur General Hospital for treatment.

21 arrested: SP

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said the Police had to use a lathi charge after one activist threw stones at a mosque. He added that 21 people involved in last night’s stone-pelting had been arrested. A suo-moto case has been filed, along with an FIR based on a complaint by one of the injured.

Following the incident, prohibitory orders have been imposed in Maddur from 6 am to 12 midnight today. Despite this, Hindu activists blocked the old Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Protests continued at multiple locations, including a siege of the Maddur Taluk Office, as demonstrators demanded justice. Pro-Hindu organisations have also called for a Maddur bandh tomorrow. Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha and JD(S) State Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy participated in the protests.

Senior Police officers, including DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, Mysuru SP N. Vishnuvardhana, Mandya Additional SPs C.E. Thimmaiah and S.E. Gangadharaswamy, along with Dy.SPs, Circle Inspectors and other officers from Maddur, Ramanagara, Mysuru and other districts have been deployed to manage the situation, as more activists are arriving from nearby places.

Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy intervenes

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who represents Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency, reportedly called the Mandya SP from New Delhi, instructing him to take action against those responsible. He also reportedly warned the SP to visit Maddur personally if proper measures were not taken.

In Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka condemned the incident and criticised the State Government for failing to protect Hindus, demanding an apology from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

State BJP leaders are expected to visit Maddur tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy accused the BJP and JD(S) of politicising the issue to stir unrest, despite swift Police action leading to 21 arrests.

Protests were ongoing across the city as we went to the press.

It may be recalled that a similar incident occurred in Nagamangala, Mandya district, last year, during the Ganesha immersion procession.

While last year’s processions were mostly peaceful, the Maddur Ganesha idol immersion turned violent this year.

This year, Nagamangala was peaceful.