Outrageous to compare Rajarshi with MUDA site looters: Ashoka

July 27, 2025

Bengaluru / Mysuru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka termed Congress MLC Dr. Yathindra’s statements “an insult to the Mysore royal family.” Ashoka demanded that Yathindra issue a public apology.

“It is outrageous to compare someone like Rajarshi Nalwadi

Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who pawned gold to build the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, with those involved in looting 14 sites from the Mysuru Urban Development

Authority (MUDA),” he remarked.

Ashoka further noted Wadiyar’s contributions in establishing institutions such as the Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd. (KSDL) Factory and the University of Mysore, and for initiating steps toward social justice — efforts that he said shaped modern Karnataka.

