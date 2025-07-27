Even Siddaramaiah’s admirers will not appreciate this: Prof. Krishnegowda

July 27, 2025

Mysuru: Referring to MLC Dr. Yathindra’s remarks on Nalwadi Wadiyar, noted littérateur Prof. M. Krishnegowda said that Mahatma Gandhi himself had hailed Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar as a Rajarshi.

“Renowned British author Paul Brunton described Nalwadi as a philosopher-king, while British statesman Herbert Samuel compared him to Emperor Ashoka. At the First Round Table Conference in London, John Sankey praised Mysore as ‘the best administered State in the world.’

When reporting his demise, ‘The Times’ of London wrote, ‘The Maharaja of Mysore, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, is second to none among the rulers of the world in administration and philosophy.’

Mysuru, shaped by Nalwadi’s vision, continues to be hailed by global urban planners as one of the best-planned cities in Asia,” Prof. Krishnegowda noted.

“Now, Dr. Yathindra claims that his father Siddaramaiah’s contribution to Mysuru’s development is greater than that of Nalwadi. At this rate, tomorrow, a follower of a Corporator might say, ‘No Siddaramaiah has done what my ‘anna’ has done for Mysuru,’ and even that statement will draw a few claps,” he said.

Yathindra may be a Congress MLC, a doctor and an educated individual. Even if he felt so, given that Siddaramaiah is his father, he should have shown humility and decorum. Such comments should not be made in public. Even Siddaramaiah’s admirers will not appreciate this statement,” Prof. Krishnegowda added.