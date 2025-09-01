Dasara Air Show set for Jumboo Savari Day: CM

September 1, 2025

Air Show timing on Vijayadashami Day raises concerns of chaos and elephant disturbance

Mysuru: The much-anticipated Dasara Air Show will most likely take place at Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap on Vijayadashami Day itself, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed yesterday.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the Chief Minister stated that the Centre has approved the Air Show as part of the Dasara festivities, with the Ministry of Defence having formally given its approval.

Initially, Siddaramaiah remarked that the Show could be held on the eve of Vijayadashami. But moments later, he clarified that it would indeed be staged on Vijayadashami Day before the procession from Mysore Palace.

If held on the same day, the event could create confusion. Vijayadashami already marks the grand Jumboo Savari procession, where the caparisoned elephants are readied for their ceremonial march amid huge crowds lining the streets.

The roar of fighter jets — dubbed ‘metal birds’ — raises concerns about startling the elephants.

Additionally, those arriving early for the Air Show at the Torchlight Parade Grounds may face difficulties gaining entry later, especially ticket-holders and pass-holders headed to the evening Torchlight Parade. These concerns have been widely voiced in public circles.