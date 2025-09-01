Samiti seeks appointment of guest lecturers as permanent staff

September 1, 2025

Mysuru: Urging to appoint guest lecturers as permanent lecturers among other demands, guest lecturers from across the State, under the banner of Government Pre-University Guest Lecturers State Co-ordination Committee, staged State-level Mysuru Chalo Rally in city recently.

A protest march was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate, which passed through Albert Victor Road, Hardinge Circle, Mirza Road, City Police Commissioner’s Officer, Gopala Gowda Hospital Circle and Old Milk Dairy, to reach the new Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office where the protesters submitted a memorandum to the DC.

Speaking on the occasion, Samiti State President Dr. Somashekar H. Shimoggi said that 10,976 guest lecturers were rendering their services in 430 Government First Grade Colleges in the State since many years without job security, honorarium and other benefits, and added that their services were not being considered for their appointment as lecturers citing UGC rules.

He urged to consider such senior guest lecturers in the appointment. Pointing out that the academic year had already begun and keeping in mind the interest of students, this issue should be brought before the Cabinet and solve the same.

Samiti State Vice-President K.R. Nagar Diwakar, Treasurer K. Rajeshkumar, Organising Secretary B.S. Nagaraju Maddur, Media Spokesperson Dr. J.C. Ravindra, Joint Secretary Suresh Dabbi Bijapura, Convenors N.K. Deepa, M.R. Roopa, Dr. B. Shyamala, Harshita Mysuru, V. Dhananjayappa and others took part in the protest.