Dasara begins

September 22, 2025

Mysuru: International Booker Prize-2025 winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurated the 415th Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara this morning by paying obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari and offering floral tributes to the deity atop Chamundi Hill, marking the start of the 11-day festival that will conclude with the Jumboo Savari on Oct. 2 (Vijayadashami day).

The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, resplendent in a blue silk saree with pink border and adorned with gold ornaments, was the focal point of devotion.

Banu Mushtaq offering floral tributes to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, to mark the inauguration of the 11-day Dasara festivities in the presence of Hill Temple Chief Priest Dr. Shashishekar Dikshit and others.

Banu Mushtaq, draped in a yellow-green silk saree and a traditional hair bun with Mysuru Mallige (Jasmine), was among the first to receive darshan inside the sanctum sanctorum.

The beautifully decorated idol was placed on a silver chariot and sacred mantras were chanted by Hill Temple Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dikshit as rituals were performed.

The inauguration was held during the auspicious Vrishchika Lagna between 10.10 am and 10.40 am, in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, several Cabinet Ministers, elected representatives and senior district officials. Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda presided.

After offering floral tributes, Banu Mushtaq lit the traditional lamp alongside dignitaries, marking a culturally significant beginning to this year’s festivities.

Earlier, Banu Mushtaq ascended Chamundi Hill along with the Chief Minister and other Ministers in convoys. While Banu Mushtaq came in a car, the Chief Minister and Ministers came in a KSRTC Airavata bus.

From the Mahishasura Statue, where a giant welcome arch was erected, to the temple complex, the route was beautifully decorated with ‘Thaliru Thorana’ (fresh mango leaf festoons) and colourful rangolis lining the roads.

Upon reaching the top of the Hill, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah performed the traditional ritual of breaking the eedugayi (coconut) before entering the Temple. He formally welcomed Banu Mushtaq, honouring her with a silk shawl and phalatamboola (fruits and betel leaves).

The dignitaries were received with a Poornakumbha welcome, symbolising respect and auspiciousness, by members of the Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority. Folk art troupes welcomed the dignitaries with vibrant performances.

Security blanket

A tight security cover was thrown around Chamundi Hill today in view of Dasara inauguration. Only those with authorised passes were allowed entry, with thorough frisking and verification of identity and duty passes. Even media personnel were permitted only after their passes were checked.

Police personnel managing crowd atop Chamundi Hill this morning during the inauguration of 11-day Dasara festivities.

All entry points — Thavarekatte Gate, Chamundi Hill Steps, Uthanahalli Entry and the Lalitha Mahal Side Entry — were guarded by security forces, including the Rapid Action Force, Commando Force and City Police. Banu Mushtaq and her family were escorted to the Hill from the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel under high security.

The event was attended by Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, Food & Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa, MLAs Tanveer Sait, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, T.S. Srivatsa, A.R. Krishnamurthy, Anil Chikkamadu, K. Harishgowda, D. Ravishankar, Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda and MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah, K. Vivekananda, C.N. Manjegowda and K. Shivakumar.

Also present were Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa, Karnataka Guarantee Schemes Implementation Monitoring Authority State Vice-Chairperson Dr. B. Pushpa Amarnath, and other prominent officials, including Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who welcomed the gathering, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju and City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.