Festive Elegance: Mysuru Mallige, Mysore Silk saree lift spirit of tradition at inaugural event
September 22, 2025

Mysuru: The highlight of this morning’s Dasara inauguration atop Chamundi Hill was the graceful sight of Dasara inaugurator Banu Mushtaq and several women officers adorning their hair bun with fragrant   Mysuru Mallige (Jasmine) strings.

In South Indian tradition, these circular jasmine garlands, known as ‘gajra’ or ‘veni,’ are delicately wound into intricate patterns and pinned around buns or braids, symbolising  beauty and festivity.

Festival inaugurator Banu Mushtaq paired her gajra with a yellow-green zari Mysore Silk saree, while Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa complemented her cream saree with a green border by wearing the traditional floral adornment.

Joining them, Karnataka Guarantee Schemes Implementation Monitoring Authority State Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath wore jasmine blossoms to match her green and red-bordered saree and matching ear-rings, adding to the festive charm. A couple of other women officers too were seen sporting jasmine strings and Mysore   Silk sarees.

