Intl. Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq observes sacred rituals at Chamundi Hill Temple

September 22, 2025

Mysuru: Contrary to critics’ expectations that Dasara inaugurator and International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq might not follow traditional rituals due to her religion, she participated fully in the ceremonial and deeply religious inauguration atop Chamundi Hill this morning.

Walking through the courtyard and standing in the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple sanctum sanctorum, she offered prayers to the Goddess and received mangalaarti and prasada.

Upon entering the Temple, Banu Mushtaq bowed before the idol of Lord Ganesha and paid floral tributes, becoming one of the first to receive darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari inside the sanctum.

In a gesture of respect, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa garlanded her and presented a blue silk saree on behalf of the Government and the Temple Authority.

All dignitaries inside the sanctum were honoured with floral garlands, though the priests did not apply ‘kumkum’ during the rituals.

Notably, when CM Siddaramaiah approached Lord Ganesha for darshan, he personally requested ‘kumkum’ from the priest and had it ceremonially applied to his forehead. In a further gesture of devotion, Siddaramaiah also placed Rs. 500 on the Aarti Thatte, symbolising his offering to the deity.