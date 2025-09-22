Banu Mushtaq delivers a poetic, inclusive message

September 22, 2025

Mysuru: Renowned Kannada writer and International Booker Prize-2025 winner Banu Mushtaq, who inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations atop Chamundi Hill this morning, delivered a powerful and poetic speech blending personal reflection, cultural pride and a universal message of peace.

Describing the moment as “the greatest honour of my life,” she attributed her presence to the divine will of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

“Though some voices opposed my selection, it is Goddess Chamundi who has called me here. I stand before you in her grace, not by force but by faith,” she said, visibly moved, her words resonating with humility and spiritual conviction.

Banu Mushtaq emphasised that Dasara is not merely a regional or national celebration, but a festival meant to echo across the world. “Let this lamp we light today carry the message of peace, empathy and justice to all of humanity,” she said. “This is not just Mysuru’s festival — it belongs to every heart that seeks harmony,” she noted.

Maharaja’s security

Speaking proudly of her Muslim heritage, Banu Mushtaq recalled her uncle Sipahi Mohammad Ghouse, a resident of Belagola, who served in the royal guard of Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

“The Maharaja trusted a Muslim soldier to protect him. That is the legacy of Mysuru — mutual respect and social justice. Many Muslims were part of the Maharaja’s security. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was a ruler who never discriminated and shared power for lasting peace,” she observed.

Her speech also addressed critics who questioned her role in the inauguration. “Every flower must bloom in its own garden. When we come together, we become one. The earth excludes no one — only humans draw boundaries. We must erase those lines, not with wealth, but with words,” she declared, earning applause from the audience.

Transcending borders

Banu Mushtaq called for the festival’s message to transcend borders. “Mysuru Dasara is a festival of peace, a celebration of harmony, a garden of tranquillity for all communities. By honouring democracy and respecting each other’s beliefs and cultures, we enrich our lives. Let the fragrance of this land symbolise unity; its sunlight reflects human love,” she said.

“May the glory of Goddess Chamundi guide all our lives. She embodies truth, courage, and protection. I wish for the destruction of hatred and intolerance. Let this Dasara festival not remain confined to Mysuru, our State or our country — let it spread across the world, lighting lamps of peace, compassion, love and justice for all humanity,” she added.

Hinduism connection

Banu Mushtaq also announced the upcoming release of her autobiography, exploring her spiritual connection with Hinduism and her journey through literature.

“I have lit hundreds of lamps, offered flowers in devotion and received the sacred mangalaarti. Despite challenges, I was invited with courage and honoured with dignity. I thank the Chief Minister and the Mysuru District Administration for their support,” she said.

As a poet, she concluded by reading a heartfelt verse about a Muslim woman receiving the ceremonial ‘bagina’, symbolising shared tradition and emotional resonance. Her poem reflected the spirit of Dasara: unity in diversity, strength in compassion and beauty in coexistence. “Culture is our root. Harmony is our strength. Let us build a society of love, equality, and shared prosperity,” Banu Mushtaq concluded.

