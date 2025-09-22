CM reaffirms Dasara’s secular, apolitical spirit

September 22, 2025

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah this morning delivered a fiery speech at the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara, defending the selection of Banu Mushtaq as the Dasara guest and warning against attempts to politicise the Karnataka’s cultural heritage.

Using the evocative Hindi phrase “Ghoda hai, maidan hai” — meaning “the horse is on the field; let’s do politics in the electoral arena, not in a place of religion” — he challenged detractors to engage in fair political debate rather than drag Nada Habba into divisive controversies.

Siddaramaiah condemned what he called “low-level politics” surrounding Banu Mushtaq’s selection. “Those opposing Banu Mushtaq clearly lack understanding of Dasara and our cultural legacy. Twisting history for selfish political gain is inexcusable,” he said.

He emphasised that Dasara is a celebration of Karnataka’s inclusive spirit, supported by the people of the State, as well as by the High Court and Supreme Court. “She is not just a Muslim woman — she is a humanist who upholds values of compassion and justice. Hatred is the enemy of humanity and those who spread it are enemies of human dignity,” he declared.

Reaffirming India’s secular foundation, Siddaramaiah stated, “Only those who respect the Constitution and its values of tolerance and coexistence are true Indians. Our Constitution is above caste and religion.”

Quoting Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, the CM urged citizens to “step beyond Temples, Churches and Mosques” and build Karnataka into a garden of peace for all communities. Criticising appeasement politics, he added, “Politics should not be used merely to please. Appeasement politics brings loss, not progress.”

He concluded by invoking Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, reminding the audience that unity in diversity and constitutional literacy are essential to national integrity. “If one fails to understand the Constitution, it is a betrayal of the nation,” he said.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, who presided over the event and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa also spoke.