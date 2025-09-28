Last flight, lasting memories… Sarang Team’s grand farewell performance wows Mysuru

September 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The skies above Mysuru lit up with breathtaking aerial artistry last evening as five Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters from the elite Sarang Helicopter Display Team performed a dazzling air show at the Bannimantap Parade Grounds, enthralling thousands of spectators.

The Sarang team — based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu — executed a series of jaw-dropping, high-speed manoeuvres, trailing plumes of coloured smoke and crafting intricate formations in the twilight sky. Their synchronised movements resembled fish gliding through a giant aquarium, blending precision with poetic grace.

Painted in vibrant peacock motifs of red, white and blue, the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters soared like celestial dancers, drawing roars of applause as they emerged dramatically from behind the main gates, their rotor blades thundering across the grounds.

Over a spellbinding 25-minute display, the team showcased 16 distinct formations, including the dolphin leap, Sarang split, heart design, arrowhead, wine glass, double arrow cross and cross-over break. Each daring manoeuvre drew gasps of wonder and admiration from the packed galleries.

One of the evening’s most memorable moments came when the helicopters painted the sky with trails of smoke to form the English letter “I,” followed by a stunning rangoli-style display of red and white smoke.

In another high-adrenaline sequence, a lone helicopter streaked through the centre with a blazing red smoke trail. In contrast, four others dispersed dramatically in different directions, adding a surge of excitement to the spectacle.

The show reached a thrilling moment when two helicopters flew head-on at blistering speed before performing a breathtaking level cross, sending hearts racing. A heart-shaped smoke trail marked the emotional high point of the evening, drawing a wave of cheers and applause from the audience.

The grand finale, led by Group Captain S.K. Mishra along with a team of ten skilled pilots, was a masterclass in aerial choreography. This was the Sarang team’s concluding performance for this year’s Dasara.

Many also watched from surrounding terraces. The helicopters had flown in from the Mysore Airport at Mandakalli.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister K. Venkatesh, MLAs Tanveer Sait and D. Ravishankar, MLCs K. Vivekananda and K. Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, and City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, along with senior officials and special invitees.

The Sarang team that stole Mysuru’s Dasara skies

The Sarang team, which flies the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has performed across India and on global platforms, serving as a symbol of India’s aviation prowess.

The 17 members performing in Mysuru include flying members Group Captain S.K. Mishra, Wing Commander Raveesh Kumar, Wg. Cdr. Veer Kumar, Wg. Cdr. Jan Priya, Squadron Leader Karan Prabhakar, Sqn. Ldr. B.S. Dumre, Sqn. Ldr. R. Rahul, Sqn. Ldr. Shipra Deep, Sqn. Ldr. Leader Ankita, Sqn.Ldr. Sachin, Sqn. Ldr. Nidarshana and Sqn.Ldr. Ajeet.

Sqn.Ldr. Aditya serves as Safety Officer, while Flight Lieutenant Pallavi takes on the role of commentator. Wg.Cdr. Adarsh Thakur, Colonel Chandan and Sqn.Ldr. Abhishek Thakur are part of the ground support team. The photo also featured engineers, ground crew, and technical staff alongside their ALH Dhruv helicopters.