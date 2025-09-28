Coffee Dasara brews hope for growers amid challenges

September 28, 2025

45 stalls celebrate Kodagu’s coffee culture as top growers honoured

Madikeri: The Coffee Dasara celebration held on Wednesday at Gandhi Maidan, Madikeri, captivated visitors with a vibrant display of coffee culture, featuring 45 thematic stalls and a strong message of solidarity with coffee growers grappling with persistent challenges.

The event was jointly organised by the Madikeri Dasara Committee, Madikeri Dasara Cultural Committee and the Coorg Planters Association inside the Sakamma Auditorium, named after Karnataka’s first woman coffee entrepreneur. The coffee mega event was executed and coordinated by H.T. Anil.

Inaugurating the celebration, Madikeri MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda highlighted that despite favourable market prices, coffee growers continue to face serious hardships.

“Labour shortages, climate fluctuations, and market instability are major hurdles, especially for small-scale producers. We must unite to tackle these challenges,” Dr. Mantar Gowda urged.

Dr. Mantar Gowda noted that Kodagu district accounts for nearly 75 percent of Karnataka’s coffee production and stressed that Coffee Dasara, which began last year, should become an annual platform to foster dialogue and development.

Madikeri MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda with Coffee Dasara Convener H.T. Anil during the event.

Crop insurance coverage

Coffee Board Chairman Dinesh Devavrinda underscored the need for insurance coverage for coffee crops, similar to schemes available for arecanut and pepper. He pointed out that coffee is cultivated not only in Karnataka’s Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagalur districts but also across the north-eastern States and encouraged farmers to take pride in their profession.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to supporting farmers, promising to act as a bridge between growers and policy-makers. He announced plans to launch video-based training programmes on coffee cultivation and marketing, emphasising the urgent need for modernisation in the 21st century.

Technical insights

Several experts shared technical insights during the event. Dr. Ichettira Mandappa, Coffee Board Director, spoke about maintaining quality in coffee cultivation, coffee grower Karan discussed emerging varietals in coffee farming, Jermie D’Souza presented research on dwarf robusta strains while Dr. Chendrimada Captain Thimmaiah, Assistant Director, Veterinary Services, explained the role of soil fertility in improving yields.

The event also featured a felicitation ceremony honouring outstanding coffee farmers, recognising their contributions to the industry.

Growers felicitated

Distinguished coffee growers were felicitated by International Booker Prize-2025 winner Deepa Bhasthi, who hails from Madikeri. They included Vinod Shivappa, former President of UPASI (United Planters’ Association of Southern India), S.M. Chengappa, progressive farmer from Kiragandur, Lava Edadante from Edadante village, D.P. Ravishankar from Ponnampet, D.Y. Abdul Razak from Kodlipet, Vikram from Masagodu, Robert from Ponnathmotte in Chettalli and Nizamuddin Siddiqui, senior coffee entrepreneur from Madikeri.

Prominent dignitaries present included the Coorg Planters Association Chairman A. Nanda Belliappa, Madikeri Town Municipality President and Madikeri Dasara Committee Chairperson P. Kalavathi, Madikeri Dasara Committee office-bearers, Jyothika of Women’s Coffee Awareness Forum, former MLCs Veena Achaiah and S.G. Medappa.