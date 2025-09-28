Furry stars shine

September 28, 2025

650 dogs, 150 cats and numerous birds take centre stage at Dasara Pet Show

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 3,000 visitors thronged J.K. Grounds this morning for the Dasara Pet Show, organised by the Animal Husbandry Department as part of Raitha Dasara.

A total of 650 dog owners had registered for the Dog Show, alongside owners of more than 150 cats and numerous birds. Over 50 dog breeds, including Siberian Husky, Belgian Malinois, Mudhol, Yorkshire Terrier, German Shepherd, Shih Tzu, Labrador, Miniature Pinscher, Poodle, St. Bernard, Boxer and Great Dane, participated from across the State.

Dogs were evaluated against breed standards, including overall appearance, body structure, coat texture and movement, with prizes and certificates distributed on the spot.

In the cats category, around 150 cats from 50 breeds — including Bengal, Persian, Himalayan and Punched Face Cats — took part. An incident was reported where a dog sustained an injury after a scuffle with another dog. Veterinarians present at the venue immediately treated the animal.

The Pet Show was inaugurated by Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee Vice-President Harish Moganna. Mysore University Registrar M.K. Savitha, Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Director Dr. Nagaraj, Srinivas and others were also present.