Furry stars shine
News

Furry stars shine

September 28, 2025

650 dogs, 150 cats and numerous birds take centre stage at Dasara Pet Show

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 3,000 visitors thronged J.K. Grounds this morning for the Dasara Pet Show, organised by the Animal Husbandry Department as part  of Raitha Dasara.

A total of 650 dog owners had registered for the Dog Show, alongside owners of more than 150 cats and numerous birds. Over 50 dog breeds, including Siberian Husky, Belgian Malinois, Mudhol, Yorkshire Terrier, German Shepherd, Shih Tzu, Labrador, Miniature Pinscher, Poodle, St. Bernard, Boxer and Great Dane, participated from across the State.

Dogs were evaluated against breed standards, including overall appearance, body structure, coat texture and movement, with prizes and certificates distributed on the spot.

In the cats category, around 150 cats from 50 breeds — including Bengal, Persian, Himalayan and Punched Face Cats — took part. An incident was reported where a dog sustained an injury after a scuffle with another dog. Veterinarians present at the venue immediately treated the animal.

The Pet Show was inaugurated by Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee Vice-President Harish Moganna. Mysore University Registrar M.K. Savitha, Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Director Dr. Nagaraj, Srinivas  and others were also present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching