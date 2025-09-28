Surya Kiran’s high-octane aerial manoeuvres on Oct. 1

September 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: From the graceful loop and thrilling barrel roll to gravity-defying inverted flying and the crowd-favourite DNA manoeuvre, the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) is set to captivate Mysuru on Oct. 1 with a spectacular air display at Bannimantap Parade Grounds.

Dubbed the ‘Ambassadors of IAF,’ SKAT will take to the skies at 4 pm, delivering a high-octane performance showcasing their signature manoeuvres and unmatched precision flying.

This will be the team’s second-ever performance in Mysuru, following their memorable debut during 2023 Dasara. Flying the striking red-and-white Hawk Mk132 jets, the Surya Kiran team has earned worldwide acclaim for its breathtaking formations and seamless coordination. Spectators can expect a dazzling array of aerial stunts — from elegant loops and daring barrel rolls to upside-down inverted flying. Each display is a testament to the pilots’ extraordinary skill, nerve, and teamwork. The elite unit is currently led by Group Captain Ajay Dasharathi.

Entry to Parade Grounds will be restricted to pass and ticket holders. A rehearsal is on Sept. 30, though sources have confirmed public aren’t allowed for security reasons.