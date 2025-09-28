Sunidhi Chauhan sizzles on stage

September 28, 2025

Curtains fall on this year’s Yuva Dasara

Mysore/Mysuru: This year’s Yuva Dasara came to a close with sizzling performance by Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan at the 100-acre land located on the outskirts of the city yesterday.

Yesterday being the last day of the concert, the venue was jampacked with youngsters and elders thronging the venue in large numbers to watch Sunidhi performing on stage.

She presented songs such as Dhoom Machale Dhoom…, Ra Ra Rakkamma…, Chikku Bukku Railu…, Sami Sami…, Kunidu Kunidu Baare… among others much to the delight of the audience.

Earlier, Best Kept Secret Band rendered some of the best English pop songs including ‘Girls Like You…’ by Maroon-5 American Pop Rock Band. They also presented the Hindi song ‘Bang Bang…’ featuring Hrithik Roshan.