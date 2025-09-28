Food stalls eat into hotel business

September 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru’s grand Dasara festivities, which officially began on Sept. 22, saw modest tourist inflow during the first few days, with local business activity remaining relatively subdued.

However, the launch of the Dasara Food Festival brought a dramatic shift in dining patterns, according to Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda.

Restaurants across the city reported a sharp decline in evening business — nearly 50 percent lower than usual after 4 pm, attributed to the overwhelming popularity of food stalls set up at key Dasara venues, including Maharaja’s Grounds, JK Grounds, the Flower Show, Yuva Dasara venue and the Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

The Maharaja’s Grounds alone hosted 160 food stalls, with 130 serving non-vegetarian and 30 offering vegetarian options. Similar trends were observed at other venues, where approximately 80 percent of stalls catered to non-vegetarian tastes, leaving only 20 percent for vegetarian offerings.

The food festivals resembled grand fairs, drawing thousands of visitors daily. With stalls integrated into nearly every cultural programme venue, regular restaurants experienced near-total disruption in business, Narayanagowda pointed out.

Coinciding with World Tourism Day on Sept. 27, the city witnessed a surge in tourist arrivals. From Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, hotel rooms in central Mysuru are fully booked — both online and through travel agents — while hotels along the Ring Road and in residential areas reported 80 percent occupancy, he said.

Restaurants and eateries bounced back after Sept. 27, experiencing heavy footfall and brisk business. The city’s hospitality sector is now in full swing, catering to the influx of visitors drawn by Dasara’s cultural and culinary attractions.