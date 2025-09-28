Food stalls eat into hotel business
News

Food stalls eat into hotel business

September 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru’s grand Dasara festivities, which officially began on Sept. 22, saw modest tourist inflow during the first few days, with local business activity remaining relatively subdued.

However, the launch of the Dasara Food Festival brought a dramatic shift in dining patterns, according to Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda.

Restaurants across the city reported a sharp decline in evening business — nearly 50 percent lower than usual after 4 pm, attributed to the overwhelming popularity of food stalls set up at key Dasara venues, including Maharaja’s Grounds, JK Grounds, the Flower Show, Yuva Dasara venue and the Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

The Maharaja’s Grounds alone hosted 160 food stalls, with 130 serving non-vegetarian and 30 offering vegetarian options. Similar trends were observed at other venues, where approximately 80 percent of stalls catered to non-vegetarian tastes, leaving only 20 percent for                                                                 vegetarian offerings.

The food festivals resembled grand fairs, drawing thousands of visitors daily. With stalls integrated into nearly every cultural programme venue, regular restaurants experienced near-total disruption in business, Narayanagowda pointed out.

Coinciding with World Tourism Day on Sept. 27, the city witnessed a surge in tourist arrivals. From Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, hotel rooms in central Mysuru are fully booked — both online and through travel agents — while hotels along the Ring Road and in residential areas reported 80 percent                              occupancy, he said.

Restaurants and eateries bounced back after Sept. 27, experiencing heavy footfall and brisk business. The city’s hospitality sector is now in full swing, catering to the influx of visitors drawn by Dasara’s cultural and culinary attractions.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching