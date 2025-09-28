Dhananjaya carries wooden howdah on final day of weight training

September 28, 2025

Pattada Aane Srikanta panics on seeing bright lights, hearing loud sound

Mysore/Mysuru: With Jumboo Savari to be held on Oct. 2, Vijayadashami Day, the final phase of weight carrying exercise ended yesterday with Dasara elephant Dhananjaya carrying the wooden howdah on Raja Marga from Mysore Palace till the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap under the watchful eyes of Police and Forest Department personnel.

After Gaadhi-Namda was fastened on back of Dhananjaya, the wooden howdah was mounted on top of it and secured with ropes. Sand bags were then placed inside the howdah and Dhananjaya was led out of Palace through Balarama Gate at about 5.40 pm, with Kumki elephants Lakshmi and Hemavathi on either side and other elephants following Dhananjaya.

DCF Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCPs R.N. Bindu Mani (Law and Order) and K.S. Sundar Raj (Crime and Traffic) and those deployed for security walked along with the elephants. They reached the Torchlight Parade Grounds at 7.05 pm.

A large crowd especially children and tourists, who had gathered on Raja Marga cheered for Dasara elephants and clicked photos of their favourite elephants. The crowd was constantly reminded to switch off the flash of their mobile phone cameras so that the elephants would not be distracted.

After the elephants reached the Torchlight Parade Grounds, they were given some time to relax and at about 7.30 pm, the elephants began to march back to Palace under Police security.

Loud sound, bright lights make Srikanta panic

Dasara elephant Srikanta, which has been deployed as the Pattada Aane (Royal Elephant) to take part in the rituals conducted by erstwhile Mysore Royal Family inside the Palace, panicked on hearing huge sounds from the speakers installed in front of the Palace where Dasara cultural programmes are being conducted and also on seeing the bright and dazzling lights.

Though Srikanta deviated from his route, he did not run helter-skelter. But someone, who had created a AI video of Srikanta running away had posted the same on social media, following which, Forest Department has warned of initiating legal action on such misleading videos.

On Sept. 25 evening, Srikanta was led through Aane Bagilu towards Kodi Someshwara Temple when huge sound blared from the speakers. Also, bright colourful lights on the stage made Srikanta panic a bit, who deviated into a park. The Mahout and Kavadi controlled Srikanta. A 20-second video showing the latter running away has gone viral on social media.

DCF Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda said, a few persons had created AI video of Dasara elephants and uploaded them on social media which is misleading and action will be initiated against such persons. The DCF has urged the public not to believe such videos and join hands with the Forest Department in making Jumboo Savari a success.