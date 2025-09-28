38 litres of milk!
News, Top Stories

38 litres of milk!

September 28, 2025

Anekal cow comes first producing highest 38.150 litres of milk in Dasara State-level Cow Milking Contest

Mysore/Mysuru: Ajay from Anekal taluk of Bengaluru won the first prize for his cow yielding 38.150 litres of milk in the State-level Cow Milking Contest, organised as part of Dasara Festival, by Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee in association with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, at J.K. Grounds in the city yesterday.

Ajay received a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh for the first prize, as his cow collectively produced over 38 litres of milk, including morning and evening hours. In the morning session, the cow produced 21.500 litres and in the evening 16.650 litres totalling 38.150 litres of milk.

C.S. Sanjeev of Chittenahalli, Periyapatna taluk, won second prize of Rs. 80,000 for his cow yielding 37.150 litres of milk (20.150 litres in the morning and 17 litres in the evening).

Harshit Gowda, from Benchkal Palya, Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru, won third prize of Rs. 60,000, as his cow yielded 37.10 litres of milk (19 litres in the morning and 18.10 litres in the evening).

Nishant Shivaramu from Ganjam in Srirangapatna taluk, won fourth prize, pocketing Rs. 40,000, as his cow yielded 36.850 litres of milk (17.800 litres in the morning and 19.050 litres in                                                    the evening).

Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh, who distributed the prizes, said that the State Government is committed to provide all possible encouragement to promote animal husbandry. The farmers should make judicious use of the Government schemes.

READ ALSO  Kannada echoes at Mysore Palace

In all, 15 cows from different parts of the State had taken part in the contest. The owners of those cows, which didn’t secure a place, were rewarded with Rs. 10,000 and a memento.

Veterinary Department Deputy Director Dr. Nagaraju, Dr. Poornananda, Karnataka Milk Federation Managing Director B. Shivaswamy and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (Jayadeva Hospital) Financial Advisor J. Chaitra were present at the event.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching