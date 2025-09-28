September 28, 2025

Anekal cow comes first producing highest 38.150 litres of milk in Dasara State-level Cow Milking Contest

Mysore/Mysuru: Ajay from Anekal taluk of Bengaluru won the first prize for his cow yielding 38.150 litres of milk in the State-level Cow Milking Contest, organised as part of Dasara Festival, by Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee in association with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, at J.K. Grounds in the city yesterday.

Ajay received a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh for the first prize, as his cow collectively produced over 38 litres of milk, including morning and evening hours. In the morning session, the cow produced 21.500 litres and in the evening 16.650 litres totalling 38.150 litres of milk.

C.S. Sanjeev of Chittenahalli, Periyapatna taluk, won second prize of Rs. 80,000 for his cow yielding 37.150 litres of milk (20.150 litres in the morning and 17 litres in the evening).

Harshit Gowda, from Benchkal Palya, Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru, won third prize of Rs. 60,000, as his cow yielded 37.10 litres of milk (19 litres in the morning and 18.10 litres in the evening).

Nishant Shivaramu from Ganjam in Srirangapatna taluk, won fourth prize, pocketing Rs. 40,000, as his cow yielded 36.850 litres of milk (17.800 litres in the morning and 19.050 litres in the evening).

Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh, who distributed the prizes, said that the State Government is committed to provide all possible encouragement to promote animal husbandry. The farmers should make judicious use of the Government schemes.

In all, 15 cows from different parts of the State had taken part in the contest. The owners of those cows, which didn’t secure a place, were rewarded with Rs. 10,000 and a memento.

Veterinary Department Deputy Director Dr. Nagaraju, Dr. Poornananda, Karnataka Milk Federation Managing Director B. Shivaswamy and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (Jayadeva Hospital) Financial Advisor J. Chaitra were present at the event.