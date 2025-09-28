September 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A blend of vocal, music and dance followed by a dance ballet, created a world of musical extravaganza, at Dasara Cultural programmes organised in front of Mysore Palace by Dasara Cultural Programmes Sub-Committee yesterday evening.

Sinchan Pandit, a popular playback singer, hailing from Dharwad, but settled in Mysuru after marriage, mesmerised the music connoisseurs with her scintillating concert titled – Bhava Lahari Geetha Gayana. She paid a perfect ode to the Wadiyars, with her soulful rendition of ‘Kayo Sri Gowri…’ the anthem of erstwhile princely State of Mysore, fine tuned into new age music. Unlike previous renditions, the addendum of the name of present titular head of the Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, while rendering the anthem, made it special.

The fast-paced rendition of ‘Igiri Nandini Nandita Medini…’ in awe of presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari, ‘Deva Sri Ganesh’ and ‘Sojugada Sooji Mallige Madeva Nimma…’ hailing Lord Mahadeshwara, cast a spell of devotion among the gathering. ‘Dennana Dennana…’ in reverence to Tulunada deities, struck a chord with the audience, who craved for the repeat of the song, which was humbly obliged by Sinchan Pandit.

‘Ede Thumbi Haduvenu…’ composed by the doyen of light music Mysore Ananthaswamy, ‘Bala Bangara Neenu, Haneya Singara Neenu…’ the hit number from thespian Dr. Rajkumar’s classic ‘Bangarada Manushya’ and ‘Bombe Elutaithe…’ from Puneeth Rajkumar’s ‘Raajakumara’, brought alive the father-son duo, to the applause of the gathering.

‘Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku…’ originally sung by thespian actor Dr. Rajkumar in his movie ‘Akasmika’ turned out to be the showstopper, for the wave of emotions that touched hardcore Kannadigas in the audience.

Sinchan Pandit was accompanied by percussionists Venik, Mahendra, Krishna, Naveen, Rani, Varun, Pradeep, Ashwin and Neethu.

Internationally acclaimed Sitar exponent Niladri Kumar, presented a fusion music concert, with the able accompaniment of Louis Banks, Satyajit Talwalkar, Hrishikesh Majumdar and Shikarnath Kureshi on musical instruments.

Earlier Vid. Jagadish presented Nadaswara concert and the artistes of Benaka Dance Troupe, Bengaluru staged a dance ballet.