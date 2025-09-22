Khas Durbar at Mysore Palace Yaduveer ascends Golden Throne

September 22, 2025

Mysuru: Navaratri celebrations of Mysore Royal Family began with the commencement of Khas Durbar of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, titular head of the Mysore Royal Family, at Durbar Hall of Mysore Palace this morning.

Dressed in royal attire, Yaduveer Wadiyar, who is also the MP of Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, ascended the Golden Throne amidst the chanting of vedic hymns by the Palace priests during an auspicious time between 12.42 pm and 12.58 pm. This year, the Khas Durbar (Private Durbar) will be held for a period of 10 days till Oct. 1, eve of Vijayadashami.

Royal Courtiers ushering in Yaduveer Wadiyar to the Durbar Hall.

First Khas Durbar for Yugadhyaksh Wadiyar

This year’s Khas Durbar was special for the Mysore Royal Family as Yugadhyaksh Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the younger son of Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar and Yaduveer Wadiyar, took part in the Khas Durbar rituals for first time. Along with Yugadhyaksh Wadiyar, Yaduveer’s mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Trishikha Wadiyar and Yaduveer’s elder son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, dressed in royal attire, watched the rituals closely at Durbar Hall.

Earlier, the Khas Durbar officially began with the Enne Shastra (oil bath) ceremony for Yaduveer early this morning. This was followed by attaching the Lion Head (Simhada Tale) to the Golden Throne between 5.30 am and 5.45 am. The Palace authorities had assembled the Golden Throne on Sept. 15 at the Durbar Hall and the Silver Bhadrasana was set up at Kannadi Thotti within the Mysore Palace premises.

Yaduveer Wadiyar’s Kankana Dharane was held between 9.55 and 10.15 am at Chamundi Thotti and Trishikha Wadiyar at Vani Vilasa Devara Mane. As part of Khas Durbar rituals, Pattada Aane Srikanta (Royal Elephant), Pattada Nishane Aane Ekalavya, Pattada Kudure (Royal Horse), Pattada Hasu (Royal Cow) and Camel were brought to the Palace from Kodi Someshwara Temple and Kodi Bhyraveshwara Temple in the Palace premises, accompanied by women carrying kalashas.

Following this, Yaduveer, who was in Savari Thotti, was ushered into the Durbar Hall by Kattigeyavaru, Jopadaru and Deevatigeyavaru, who hailed the Titular Head with bahuparak. Yaduveer ascended the Golden Throne and conducted private durbar for the 11th time and 2nd time after being elected as the Mysuru-Kodagu MP.

Yaduveer Wadiyar, who ascended the Golden Throne, taking a salute while the ‘Mysore Anthem’ was being played by the Police Band. [Pics. by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav]

Later, priests from all 23 temples in Palace premises, Chamundi Hill Temple, Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud, Cheluvarayaswamy Temple in Melukote and other temples offered prasadam to Yaduveer.

Yaduveer Wadiyar will perform Saraswathi Puja on Sept. 29 between 10.10 am and 10.30 am. The same day after the Private Durbar, he will perform Kalaratri Puja at Kannadi Thotti and Durgastsami Puja on Sept. 30.

On the day of Ayudha Puja on Oct. 1, Yaduveer Wadiyar will perform Chandi Homa at 6 am for which the Purnahuti will be held at 9.15 am. On the same day, between 7.30 am and 7.42 am, the Pattada Kathi (Royal Sword) and private weapons will be sent to Kodi Someshwara Temple along with Royal Elephant, Royal Horse, Camel through Aane Bagilu. Later, all the weapons will be brought back to the Kalyana Mantap at the Palace premises from the temple between 8 am and 8.40 am. Later, Ayudha Puja rituals will commence at Kalyana Mantap at 10.30 am after the Royal Elephant, Cow, Horse & Camel are brought to the Palace.

Following the Khas Durbar on Oct. 1 evening, Lion Head (Simhada Tale) will be removed from the Golden Throne. Later, both Yaduveer Wadiyar and Trishikha Wadiyar will untie the Kankana from their hands at puja room and perform Dastar Puja after having the darshan of Amalu Devate Amma to mark the end of this year’s Khas Durbar.

On Oct. 2 (Vijayadashami), Uttara Puja will be performed from 10 am soon after Pattada Aane arrives at the Palace. Later, the Vajramusti Kalaga will be held at the Savari Thotti. Following this, Yaduveer Wadiyar will go on Vijaya Yatre between 10.50 am and 11.10 am and the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari will be taken in a procession from Kannadi Thotti to Chamundi Thotti. Following this, Jumboo Savari rituals will begin at Palace premises.

Trishikha Wadiyar, son perform Pada Puja

After Yaduveer descended the Golden Throne, he was taken to Savari Thotti, where his wife Trishikha Kumari and elder son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar performed Pada Puja.

Later, the idol of presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari at the Palace was taken from Chamundi Thotti to Kannadi Thotti in a procession between 2.05 pm and 2.10 pm. Yaduveer paid his obeisance to the Goddess, marking the culmination of first day of the Khas Durbar.

The highlight of Khas Durbar was the rendition of late Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s compositions, which was performed by Mysore Police Band.

Khas Durbar will be held every evening from Sept. 23 to 29 during which Royal Elephant, Horse, Cow and Camel will be brought to the Palace accompanied by women carrying kalashas along with mangalavadya.